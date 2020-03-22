Comments
PRESTO, Pa. (KDKA) — The Club at Nevillewood catered for local firefighters on Saturday to thank them for working during the coronavirus.
The fire departments included the Collier Volunteer Fire Department, the Kirwan Heights Fire Department, Rennerdale Volunteer Fire Department and the Presto Volunteer Fire Department.
“Thank you for not taking a day off,” The Club at Nevillewood said in their Facebook post.
Chef Anthony & Chef Al making food for our friends at Collier Township Police Department, Collier Vol Fire Department,…
Posted by The Club at Nevillewood on Saturday, March 21, 2020
