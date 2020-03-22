BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Statewide Total Jumps To 371
PRESTO, Pa. (KDKA) — The Club at Nevillewood catered for local firefighters on Saturday to thank them for working during the coronavirus.

(Photo Credit: The Club at Nevillwood Facebook)

The fire departments included the Collier Volunteer Fire Department, the Kirwan Heights Fire Department, Rennerdale Volunteer Fire Department and the Presto Volunteer Fire Department.

“Thank you for not taking a day off,” The Club at Nevillewood said in their Facebook post.

