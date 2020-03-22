



NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) – The New Kensington-Arnold School District has confirmed that an employee in the district has tested positive for coronavirus.

The employee has been quarantined. While they may not know the exact cause of infection, the employee was part of a trip that traveled to New York City for the school band’s academic field trip on March 5.

According to the district, 102 individuals were part of that trip.

Considering the individuals returned home on March 8, while they may have been exposed to the virus, the 14-day incubation period will be closed on Monday.

They are still urging any participant on that trip that is experiencing any symptoms of coronavirus should call their doctor immediately.

No other participants on the trip have reported symptoms or self-quarantined.

The district will continue to deep clean and disinfect all classrooms and buildings in the district.

