Comments
PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Lieutenant Anthony Diulus officially retired on Sunday from the Penn Hills Police Department after 28 years of service.
The department recognized Diulus’ accomplishments with a plaque and a Facebook detailing his history with the force.
RETIREMENT ANNOUNCEMENT! LIEUTENANT ANTHONY DIULUS
Today, Lieutenant Anthony Diulus finishes his career with the Penn…
Posted by Penn Hills Police Department on Sunday, March 22, 2020
“Tony, from all of us at the PHPD, we wish you the very best in your retirement. Your many years of service protecting and serving the residents and visitors of Penn Hills has not gone unnoticed, and we extend our sincere thanks and appreciation for your hard work for nearly three decades,” the post said.
