SHARPSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The ongoing pandemic is making it hard for some to get their groceries, but others in the community are stepping up.

‘Dinners By Heather,’ a meal delivery service in Sharpsburg is giving its customer access to groceries they need at wholesale prices.

The owner says that it’s all about making life easier for customers during the crisis.

“Typically, our meal delivery service provides meals to families on a weekly basis. We post our menus and customers order what they want and we deliver them to them at the end of the week. We changed our business model to be able to delivery meals to our customers daily,” said Heather McCormack.