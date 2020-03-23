



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Scammers and cybercriminals are out in full force.

According to the FBI, they’re trying to trick you into clicking the wrong thing.

The scams are so rampant during this coronavirus pandemic that the FBI‘s Pittsburgh office teamed up with the local U.S. Attorney’s office to create a “COVID 19 Fraud Task Force.”

The team will work to investigate and prosecute these alleged criminals.

“We’ve seen a significant uptick in fraud related to this virus,” said Chad Yarbrough, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Pittsburgh. “Unfortunately, criminals see this as an opportunity to prey on individuals with fear, anxiety or uncertainty, which is quite rampant throughout the world now.”

The FBI said they’re seeing scammers dressing up in full masks and protective gear and going door to door, trying to offer fake tests and steal money in the form of a bogus “copay.”

Criminals are also trying to trick people into clicking links and opening emails or apps with malicious software attached.

The FBI said it’s also tracking scammers trying to sell fake test kits or bogus cures for the coronavirus.

“Obviously, you can lose personal identifying information and become a victim of identity theft. You can obviously be defrauded of up to thousands of dollars if you were to fall victim to this,” said Special Agent Yarbrough.

He said there are four simple steps to practice good “cyber hygiene.”

Don’t click links attached to emails if you don’t know the sender.

Independently verify who is sending you alleged official emails by going to the CDC’s website.

Always refuse to give login information or financial information.

Don’t click a working link in an email, but instead, type the website’s address in your browser.

“We’re just asking the public to please follow those four steps and please use as much sense as you can.”

If you feel like someone tried to scam you or you’ve already fallen victim, please report it here.

