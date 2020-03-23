BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Health Dept. Confirms 644 Cases Statewide And Third Death
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Giant Eagle is taking new steps in the name of safety as the coronavirus spreads across the state.

The company announced on Monday that it will be installing plexiglass dividers at checkout and customer service areas at Giant Eagle, Market District, pharmacy, and GetGo locations.

The company is also asking customers to refrain from bringing reusable bags in the store and installing floor indicators and signs at checkout lanes that indicate the appropriate social distancing.

Giant Eagle is also temporarily pausing its fuelperks+ “one perk per reusable bag used” promotion.

