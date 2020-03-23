



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – UPMC says it’s ready for a spike in coronavirus cases, though some staff members disagree.

But over the past two weeks, KDKA has been inundated with emails from nurses and staff saying they lack personal protective equipment, and one home visiting clinician says she and hundreds of UPMC home health aides are putting themselves and their patients at risk.

“I am touching people. I am touching the surfaces in their home. There’s only so much and washing you can do. Nobody can ensure that a non-infected person touches a doorknob,” she says.

The concern has been that by continuing so-called elective procedures, UPMC has risked staff and used equipment that will be needed if and when coronavirus cases spike.

But in anticipation of that this past weekend, UPMC closed its five ambulatory surgery centers and said it is ceasing all non-critical services.

Chief Communications Officer Paul Wood tells KDKA’s Andy Sheehan they’ve been wisely using the protective equipment and performing only necessary procedures in anticipation of a COVID-19 wave.

UPMC said: “We are prepared as we possibly can be. We’ve been planning for this since the beginning of the year. We’ve been ahead of the curve. If UPMC isn’t prepared for this, no health system is.”

For now, Wood said UPMC will continue to perform elective but necessary procedures such as heart valve replacement. And while it has scaled back home health visits, he says the more essential ones will continue.

The clinician KDKA’s Andy Sheehan spoke to objected: “I think the plan of action should be therapists and home health aids to be discontinued immediately and the inventory of all our supplies given to our nurses.”