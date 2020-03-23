PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A small act of kindness goes a long way. That’s the motto of Hallmark store General Manager Jannell Adams is living by, using the coronavirus pandemic as a way to help others.

Adams manages the Emily’s Hallmark in Mt. Lebanon.

“I have tissues in case we run out of toilet paper, and I have big packs of toilet paper where I’ve been rolling up into individual care packages,” Adams said.

Adams is giving up her free time to gather the items she needs to make up the care packages. They are filled with the necessities that have been hard to come by during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Of course, I’m Italian so you have to have your pasta and your sauce, and canned goods just in case, because we don’t know how long we will be quarantined,” said Adams.

Emily’s Hallmark has been closed since last Monday, but that’s not stopping Adams from making moments with those who need it most.

“When I started to hear all the stories on TV about elderly people having a hard time getting to the stores to find necessities, I thought, ‘I’m young, I have the time’ so why not,’” said Adams

Adams said she and the store owner put their heads together as well as their own money to give back. Adams posted sign and on social media to spread the word.

“I have found myself going from six to nine stores a day, again and again and again, calling store managers, asking when they’re gonna get their shipments,” said Adams.

One of the people she’s most excited to help out is 99-year-old Virginia.

Virginia didn’t open the door when KDKA was there because she’s been quarantined for 14 days, but she waved to us on the other side. She even left a little gift in return for Adams kindness.

“Look how sweet. She must have crocheted that. Oh my goodness, that was so sweet of her,” said Adams. “It’s an amazing feeling more than money could buy just seeing somebody’s happiness and knowing what affect you made on them.”