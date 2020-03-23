



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Pirates are buying lunch for Allegheny General Hospital workers, and supporting local restaurants at the same time.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are buying Monday afternoon lunch — pizza and pasta from from Slice on Broadway and Pizzeria Davide — for AGH employees.

The Pirates say pitcher Jameson Taillon reached out on behalf of the players, with the goal to support local businesses as most restaurants are now take-out only amid the coronavirus outbreak. The players also wanted to help hospital workers on the front line during this pandemic.

The Post-Gazette’s Jason Mackey talked to Taillon, who said: “We aren’t able to be up in Pittsburgh, but we wanted to let hospital workers on the front lines and local businesses that mean so much to our home city know that we’re thinking of them.”

There will be 300 pizzas delivered by Slice throughout the lunch hours, and Pirates employees will bring 100 pizzas and 10 trays of pasta from Pizzeria Davide, which doesn’t deliver.