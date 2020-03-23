ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) – Sheetz is putting in place some changes amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Sheetz says its self-serve coffee will temporarily be unavailable. Customers can order coffee with the touch screens or by asking an employee.
All self-service beverages like fountain drinks, fresh brewed tea, frozen drinks and F’Real milkshakes are temporarily suspended.
Self-serve bakery items are also temporarily discontinued.
“Sheetz is doing everything we can to prioritize the health and well-being of our team members, customers and the communities we serve as the situation around COVID-19 continues to evolve, ” said Travis Sheetz, President & COO of Sheetz, Inc. in a press release.
“These changes are in the best interest of our customers and employees as we remain a vital resource for our communities.”
