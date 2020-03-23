WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County pastor held church services over the weekend as the coronavirus continues to spread in the state.

Word of Life Church Senior Pastor Tom Walters is facing criticism after holding the services at the church’s Hempfield Township facility.

A Sunday meeting saw more than 100 congregants show up.

The pastor’s sermon focused on the coronavirus, saying the virus is of demonic origin.

KDKA went to the church on Monday, but no one came to the door.

The sermon was live-streamed and is available on the church’s website.

The decision to hold services went against health and governmental officials’ warnings of public gatherings.

Many on the church’s Facebook page took issue with Walters’ choice to preach instead of just keeping the doors closed.

On Monday afternoon, the church issued a statement apologizing for holding services.

The church says it will keep its doors closed but will continue live-streaming the services.