



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pennsylvania company is recalling its pet treats because some of the fish are too big — an issue that has been linked to outbreaks of botulism poisoning in the past.

The FDA says IcelandicPlus LLC in Fort Washington is recalling its Capelin Pet Treats because some of the fish are bigger than 5 inches.

According to FDA, “salt-cured, dried, or fermented un-eviscerated fish larger than 5 inches have been linked to outbreaks of botulism poisoning in humans” in 1981, 1987 and 1991.

Some of IcelandicPlus’ capelins are larger than five inches, posing a possible health risk.

So far, there has been no reported illness in dogs, cats or people in connection with capelin.

“Nor has there been any positive test results for Clostridium botulinum from any IcelandicPlus Capelin, but because of the potential risk, and despite no known illnesses in connection with our products, we have decided in co-operation with the FDA, to announce this product recall,” the company said in its announcement.

Consumers with questions can call 1-857-246-9559 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit the FDA’s website.