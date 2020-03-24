



Tonight CBS airs a very special two-part crossover event as FBI and FBI: Most Wanted join forces starting at 9:00 PM ET/PT. Part one’s episode is titled “American Dreams” and sees Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon) and his team coming to help OA find a fugitive LaCroix arrested years ago after a bus with 26 students goes missing and he’s the main suspect.

In part two, “Reveille,” after taking down a terrorist, the FBI and their Fugitive Task Force partners turn their attention to the terrorist’s wife who escaped with one million dollars and is determined to follow through with her husband’s deadly plan. Also, LaCroix’s daughter, Tali, is taken away by ICE, but as Jess tracks her down, he realizes her detainment may be more than just random coincidence.

Don’t miss any of the action from FBI and FBI: Most Wanted during this special crossover event starting at 9:00 PM ET/PT, only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access. Check your local listings for more information.