KITTANNING, PA — An area pet shelter is offering free animal food to people struggling during the Coronavirus outbreak.
Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Pa is one of many area local businesses looking to help one another during these times of trouble.
“People should never have to choose between feeding their animals and other necessities,” said Bethann Galbraith, shelter manager.
“We want to help keep pets in their homes with their families, despite economic challenges,” Galbraith added.
The shelter says that it will continue to offer these services as long as its supply allows.
Anyone needing pet food or wanting to make a donation to the Pet Pantry should call the shelter at 724-548-4520.
