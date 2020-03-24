PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Since I’ve been working from home and the kids are home from school, we’ve been trying to make the most of our time together…time to do things we otherwise might not have had time to do.

I’m so inspired by what others are doing after I asked for pictures from friends and viewers and Facebook friends.

Becky Dittman and her family are playing the game of “Life” — on one our favorite board games that we’ve been playing too!

Angela Pattison is baking some delicious bread. So are Will and Lyla Fisher.

Families are finding all kinds of way to get exercise — the Fishers are playing football, Livia and Alex Marx are doing Zumba with a streaming video, Karly and Scarlett Trezza are doing yoga.

When friends can’t come over, stuffed animals are filling in.

Yu-Ling Behr’s family is having tea parties with and the Trezzas are learning to sew as doctors with their stuffed animal hospital.

Kids are seeing how science is fun…with circuitry and experiments at home.

And there’s an art explosion happening — time to make huge sidewalk chalk drawings, fill in gigantic coloring pages, take online painting classes, make crafts. And the Palmer family is making handmade cards with funny jokes and sending them to people isolated in nursing homes.

We’re all figuring out our own way… we’re in this together.