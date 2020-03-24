



FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) — One local business is switching from distilling moonshine to making sanitizers to help first responders and hospitals in need.

“The amount of pleas for hand sanitizer from everyone, from individuals to big institutions, hospitals, state police, fire departments,” said Christian Klay, the owner of Ridge Runner Distillery.

Klay is overwhelmed but making it happen here at Ridge Runner Distillery in Chalkhill

“Not even just this state. I’m getting requests from West Virginia, Ohio,” Klay said.

Klay asked Gov. Tom Wolf for a waiver to keep his stills running.

Instead of pumping out moonshine, it is now sanitizers.

“We are trying to get as much of a neutral spirit. And that is alcohol up to 190 proof and that is really where alcohol becomes antiseptic,” Klay said.

He’s using sugar and turbo yeast and said it’ll take about 4-5 days for this the sanitizer to get into bottles.

His wife stands by ready to label.

“I feel really blessed that I can get up every day and actually come in and do something that might help somebody,” Klay said.