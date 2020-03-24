



MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. (KDKA) – It started as a typical shoplifting case at a Westmoreland County Walmart, but state police say it turned violent when the suspect tried to stab troopers with a pen.

Court records show Anthony Michael Inks has a history of arrests, which he added to recently.

State police tell KDKA they got a call about Inks allegedly causing problems at a Mount Pleasant Walmart after he was caught allegedly trying to shoplift. State Trooper Steve Limani says Inks had items he had stuffed into his waistband.

Troopers showed up and while Inks could have been charged with theft, the store said all would be forgiven if he just gave back the items and signed something saying he’d never step foot in the store again.

Inks took the pen, but Trooper Limani says “He refused to sign the paper, became extremely belligerent with law enforcement officers and actually refused to leave the store.”

Troopers tried to escort him out of the store, but he ended up putting up a fight.

According to troopers, Inks then tried to reach for a knife he had in his possession, but he couldn’t get to it. So he used what he literally had at hand.

“He tried stabbing troopers with a pen,” said Trooper Limani.

Troopers eventually cuffed Inks and while he couldn’t move his hands, he could move his mouth, which got him into more trouble.

Inks allegedly told troopers if he had a gun, he would have shot them. He also allegedly said he was going to show up at his preliminary hearing armed.

He’s now in the Westmoreland County Jail, held without bond. He’s facing charges of aggravated assault and resisting arrest.