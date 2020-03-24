



NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting in New Castle.

The victim was found shot dead inside a car in the 800 block of W. Washington Street.

The shooting occurred in a parking lot near McGrath Manor around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

A Pennsylvania State Police forensics unit as well as the Lawrence County Coroner have responded to the scene.

Police have placed a tent over the involved vehicle while they investigate.

Police have a dog searching the nearby woods and had an investigators taking photos of the car under the tent.

