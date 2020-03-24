Comments
PITTSBURGH, PA (March 23, 2020) –- The Salvation Army has helped create a virtual food drive to stock pantries across Western Pennsylvania.
People can help donate to keep the pantries stocked from the safety of their own home amid the growing Coronavirus outbreak.
A virtual food drive helps keep everyone safe and helps adhere to social distancing recommendations and guidelines.
Individuals can choose from a list of most needed items to donate to a local Salvation Army right in their community.
The virtual food drive can be viewed online.
For those looking to make contributions at a Salvation Army service center, the following items are in need:
- Nonperishable Food
- Food items must be packaged in sturdy cans, boxes or bags. Avoid items packaged in glass. Acceptable items include: canned meals (soup, stew, chili), tuna, boxed instant meals (mac and cheese, Hamburger Helper), peanut butter, canned fruit, canned vegetables, canned beans, pasta and spaghetti sauce, rice, cereal, healthy snacks, flour and sugar.
- Baby Supplies
- Formula, food, bottles, pacifiers, diapers and wipes.
- Hygiene Products
- Purchased and unused items such as hand sanitizer, soap, shampoo, toothbrushes and toothpaste, razors, deodorant, hairbrushes and combs, and feminine hygiene products.
- Cleaning and Sanitizing Items
- Antibacterial spray (such as Lysol), antibacterial wipes, bleach, dishwashing detergent and laundry detergent.
- Paper Products – Paper towels, tissues, and toilet paper.
