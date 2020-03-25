



BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) – The winner of the Pittsburgh Penguins “Renovate The Rink” contest has been announced.

The Penguins announced that Beaver County Ice Arena was the winner of the $100,000 prize.

Beaver County Ice Arena received the most votes in their online contest, beating out the Belmont Complex in Armstrong and S&T Bank Arena in Indiana.

“On behalf of the County Commissioners and the Department of Recreation & Tourism, we are extremely excited to have won the Pittsburgh Penguins/PittComm Renovate the Rink contest,” said Timothy Ishman, director of recreation and tourism for Beaver County in an interview with the Penguins. “Our county, organizations, clubs, family, friends, and alumni far and wide got behind us in making this happen.”

Beaver County Ice Arena says they’ll be talking with local organizations and teams on what they would like to see done to improve the rink.