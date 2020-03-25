



BROKE comes to CBS on Thursday April 2nd at 9:30 PM ET/PT with the series’ debut episode, “Pilot.” Jaime Camil and Pauley Perrette star in this brand new comedy about a single suburban mother, struggling to make ends meet, who finds her estranged sister and her sister’s outrageously wealthy husband in need of a place to live after the couple’s money dries up.

Jackie (Perrette), a single suburban mother to Sammy, is shocked when her estranged sister, Elizabeth; her sister’s outrageously wealthy, big-hearted, Latin husband, Javier (Jamie Camil); and Javier’s fiercely loyal assistant/driver/friend, Luis, land on her doorstep in need of a place to live after Javier’s father cuts them off. Though class differences may separate the women, and the size of the house and the number of people living in it will test the limits of hospitality, the bond of extended family might be exactly what they need.

Be sure to tune in for BROKE starting April 2nd at 9:30 PM ET/PT, only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access. Check your local listings for more information.