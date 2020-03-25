



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The coronavirus pandemic has impacted candy companies during one of the busiest times of the year.

For more than 70 years, Dorothy’s Candies has been handcrafting chocolates.

But according to owner Robert Gastel, the coronavirus has pumped the brakes on all of that during their busiest time of the year.

“We do about 40% of our annual sales during the Easter holiday,” Gastel said.

The chocolate is made on the premises in White Oak.

On a normal day, about 30 people are inside. But now there are only about seven workers, and older employees have been sent home.

Despite that, customers are still getting their sweets.

“They call in or they go to Dorothyscandies.com and we ship via the U.S. Postal Service,” Gastel said.

Some customers are pulling up outside the store for their orders.

During the Easter season, Dorothy’s does about $250,0000 in business or 30,000 pounds of chocolate.

“Sales are way off, 70 percent so far,” Gastel said.

The other larger candy makers in the area, Sarris Candies and Betsy Ann Chocolates, have also closed their storefronts but continue to produce chocolates inside their buildings.

They too are taking orders online but unlike Dorothy’s, Sarris and Betsy Ann sell their products in grocery stores and drug stores.