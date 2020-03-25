Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With most of Pittsburgh social distancing, and working from home, a herd of deer was spotted on the University of Pittsburgh campus.
Now, deer are spotted in Pittsburgh all the time, but this particular group didn’t seem to mind that the school wasn’t currently in use.
Alan Morris spotted the deer next to the Pitt sign Tuesday afternoon.
The group of deer were seen casually munching on grass at the corner of South Bouquet and Joncaire Street.
As more and more people work from home, sights like this can be expected.
