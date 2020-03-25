FREEPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – A member of the Freeport Area High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Freeport Area School District sent out a letter to families saying it learned a member of the high school community has coronavirus. The letter says no additional information can be provided due to privacy rights.

The letter continues to read:

“It is worthy of note that the person in question was asymptomatic at last contact with the school campus; however, we are issuing this notice out of an abundance of caution. According to officials at the Department of Health, you or your family member was unlikely to be exposed or is at least at a very low risk.

Be assured of any necessary additional communications as we continue to collaborate and receive guidance from the Health Department.

This notice is to inform, rather than frighten. We understand this is a period of high anxiety throughout our country.”