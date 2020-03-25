PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The NHL announced the postponement of the NHL Draft and NHL Scouting Combine due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The league announced the news on Wednesday. The NHL Awards show is also postponed.
Read the full release from the NHL below.
NEW YORK / TORONTO – The National Hockey League today announced the postponements of the 2020 NHL Scouting Combine, the 2020 Bridgestone NHL Awards, and the 2020 NHL Draft, which were originally scheduled for June 1-6 in Buffalo, N.Y., June 18 in Las Vegas, and June 26-27 in Montreal, respectively, due to the ongoing uncertainty resulting from the coronavirus.
The location, timing and format of the 2020 NHL Draft (and Draft Lottery) will be announced when details are finalized.
With respect to the Bridgestone NHL Awards, the League looks forward to returning to Las Vegas in the future. Las Vegas has been the home of the Bridgestone NHL Awards since 2009.
