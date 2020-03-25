Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Have the streets seemed emptier than usual around here?
Well, if it feels that way, it’s because it’s true. According to Unacast a data company that tracks insights on how people move around the world, Pennsylvania is one of the best states at social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak.
Travel in the state has decreased by nearly 50% since March 1.
Here in Allegheny County, as cases have increased, travel has significantly decreased.
As of March 19, when cases began to spoke in the state, Allegheny saw a nearly 20% decrease, also receiving an A grade from Unacast.
To see the whole study and compare Pennsylvania to other states, head to Unacast’s website.
