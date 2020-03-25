PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins have teamed up with a local company to donate laptops to families in need.

The Penguins and Duolingo donated 35 laptops to Greater Circles Pittsburgh to help children learn from home during school closings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are so grateful to the Pittsburgh Penguins and Duolingo for their generous contributions to the continued education of our community’s children during this crisis,” said Tammy Thompson, executive director of Greater Circles Pittsburgh in a release. “Families who have received these laptops are extremely thankful, and so are we.”

“As a company with its headquarters in East Liberty, we’re happy to support Circles, an organization that is doing important and impactful work to help people and families in this community get out of poverty,” said Lead PR Manager at Duolingo Michaela Kron in a release.

“It’s even more important during this challenging time, with classrooms being closed, for us to do our part and help support families in need – and we encourage our partners to consider doing the same,” said David Morehouse, president and CEO of the Penguins, in a release.