



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s going to be a damp morning with rain showers throughout most of it.

The rain totals should be near a quarter of an inch.

The high today could reach 50-degrees but that’s dependent on sunshine breaking out this afternoon. If there is sun, highs will reach 50-degrees but if not, it could be lower than the 44-degree high from yesterday.

The rain isn’t just isolated to today, there’s a chance for rain each of the next seven days.

The good news is that none of those days will be slammed with rain. This forecast is highly-dependent upon a subtropical jet over the state.

This will have big impacts on the high and low temperatures each day.

Expect to see drastic swings in the forecast over the next week as the weather pattern stays active.

