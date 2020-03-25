



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is making Lasagna Roll Ups this week!

Lasagna Roll Ups

1 (16-ounce) jar DelGrosso Classic Alfredo Sauce

Classic White Sauce can be used as a substitute (see recipe below)

Lasagna Roll Ups:

1 (15-ounce) container whole milk ricotta cheese

1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed, squeezed dry

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan

3 ounces thinly sliced ham, chopped

1 large egg, beaten to blend

¾ teaspoon salt, plus more for salting water

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 to 2 tablespoons olive oil

12 fresh lasagna noodles (uncooked noodles may be substituted)

1 (24-ounce) jar DelGrosso Marinara Pasta Sauce

1 cup shredded mozzarella (about 4 ounces)

Directions:

Heat the DelGrosso Classic Alfredo Sauce in a small saucepan and set aside.

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

Whisk the ricotta, spinach, 1 cup Parmesan, ham, egg, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl to blend.

Arrange the noodles in a single layer on a baking sheet to prevent them from sticking. (If using uncooked lasagna noodles, bring a pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Boil the noodles until just tender but still firm to bite. Drain and proceed with recipe)

Butter a 13-by-9-by-2-inch glass baking dish. Pour the Alfredo sauce over the bottom of the prepared dish. Lay out 4 lasagna noodles on a work surface, then spread about 3 tablespoons of ricotta mixture evenly over each noodle. Starting at 1 end, roll each noodle like a jelly roll. Lay the lasagna roll ups seam side down, without touching, atop the Alfredo sauce in the dish. Repeat with the remaining noodles and ricotta mixture. Spoon 1 cup of the DelGrosso Marinara Pasta Sauce over the lasagna roll ups. Sprinkle the mozzarella and remaining 2 tablespoons of Parmesan over the lasagna rolls. Cover tightly with foil. Bake until heated through and the sauce bubbles, about 20 minutes. Uncover and bake until the cheese on top becomes golden, about 15 minutes longer. Let stand for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, heat the remaining DelGrosso Marinara Pasta Sauce in a heavy small saucepan over medium heat until hot, and serve alongside.

Serves: 8

Classic White Sauce (Bechamel Sauce)

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 teaspoons all-purpose flour

1 1/4 cups whole milk

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

Pinch ground nutmeg

To make the sauce:

Melt the butter in a heavy medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Add the flour and whisk for 3 minutes. Whisk in the milk. Increase the heat to medium-high. Whisk the sauce until it comes to a simmer and is thick and smooth, about 3 minutes. Whisk the salt, pepper, and nutmeg into the bechamel sauce.

Crepes

Batter:

6 tablespoons flour

6 eggs

6 tablespoons milk

3 tablespoons cream

Directions:

Whisk together the flour and eggs in a medium bowl. Add the milk and cream; mix until smooth. Pour mixture through a strainer and refrigerate for 2 hours.

I often make my batter in my blender.

Make the Crepes:

Heat a crepe pan or a non-stick pan and brush the pan with just enough butter to coat. Pour in ¼ cup of the crepe batter and cook on both on one side until slightly golden brown. Flip the crepe carefully and cook for just another 10 seconds – do not overcook the crepes as they will be hard to roll.