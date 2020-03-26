WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON, Pa. (KDKA) – While playing for the Penguins’ AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, forward Anthony Angello shared his love of reading with children in the community by starting Anthony’s Book Club.
He would visit local libraries and read to the students in attendance.
However, with schools across the state shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Angello took his book club online.
On the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins’ YouTube Page, Angello read “10 Little Dinosaurs” from the comfort of his home, offering some comfort.
“I just wanted to make sure everyone in [Anthony’s Book Club] was doing okay, staying happy, staying healthy, in these tough times,” he said.
Angello and the team have said they will continue the online readings in the coming weeks.
