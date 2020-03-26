



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One of the businesses affected by the closure of non-life-sustaining businesses is the Pittsburgh Improv.

A GoFundMe page was started to support the staff that has lost their incomes due to the current pause of business.

In an effort to bring in some extra money, Pittsburgh natives Billy Gardell and Steve Byrne hosted a half-hour, laugh-filled Facebook Live to get people to donate.

“Hey, yinz need ta listen up, there’s an emergency and so stay in da haase!” Gardell joked in a Pittsburgh accent.

“Due to this pandemic, small businesses are going to have to be closed down and one of them is the Pittsburgh Improv Comedy Club staff,” Byrne explained.

For a little over 30 minutes, Gardell and Byrne told jokes, reminisced, and recalled some of their favorite things about being from Pittsburgh.

As Byrne held the phone up to the screen to show the audience Gardell, Billy couldn’t help but laugh at the setup.

“We Pittsburgh-ed this up,” Gardell joked. “All we’re missing is some duct tape and a guy in the front yard holding an antenna.”

So far the GoFundMe Page has raised $3,200 of their $10,000 goal.

“So join me and Steve in supporting them if you can!” Gardell said in a heavy Pittsburgh accent. “Don’t set yourself on fire to keep someone else warm, ya know what I’m saying?”