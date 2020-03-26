WEST DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A 14-year-old girl is dead after a fire in West Deer Township, a family member says.
Emotions were running high in West Deer Township Thursday morning as crews were on scene battling a deadly fire.
Officials have not confirmed the death, but according to the family, a 14-year-old girl did not make it out.
Firefighters say the flames were so intense, they couldn’t get inside the single-family home.
“There was a heavy fire on the left side of the house, with a partial collapse,” said West Deer Fire Department #3 Chief Josh Wiegand. “The fire department did try to make entry but was unable to.”
The Allegheny County fire marshal is on scene, and KDKA is waiting to hear more.
Paul Martino was told there had been some renovations going on in the house, but the fire marshal has not said if that could have been a factor.
