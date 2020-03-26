



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The coronavirus pandemic continues to raise concerns for first responders and many departments are making procedural changes, asking citizens to be extra careful to reduce the number of emergency calls.

Firefighters in the area want to let people know that they can’t get bogged down with calls that aren’t emergencies right now and are telling them only call 9-1-1 if you absolutely have to.

An example is the Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department in Derry Township.

They are warning people that some of the “courtesy calls” they would serve in the past will no longer happen for the time being.

Also, Norvelt EMS in Westmoreland County is giving residents notice that if they arrive at a call in personal protective equipment not to be alarmed, it’s just a precaution.

Right now, first responders are frustrated because they say they are not getting official information they need to stay safe.

Mayor Bill Peduto told KDKA’s Meghan Schiller that he has spoken with Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf about this issue and hopes to have a deal in place by the end of the week.

“I think we should have a deal struck by today or tomorrow at the latest involving information being given to the medical director and then that information being able to be shared with any first responder or city employee,” he said.

That deal would allow first responders to know if they’ve come in contact with a patient who ended up testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

