PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Logan Cooley of West Mifflin has been named to the U.S. National Team Development Program’s under-17 team for the 2020-21 season.

Cooley started playing hockey as a part of Sidney Crosby’s Little Penguins program in 2008-2009.

“Logan was part of the very first Little Penguins program, so it’s really an amazing story that he’s progressed all the way to the national development program,” said Rich Hixon, the Penguins’ vice president of facilities. “We’re proud of him and his family, and all the coaches and teammates who helped along the way. It’s another great step in his career.”

Over the past five seasons, Cooley has played for the DICK’s Sporting Goods Penguins Elite program. This season as a member of their under-16 team, he is averaging over a point-per-game.

He is already committed to playing college hockey at Notre Dame.

“Logan’s ability to process the game and make the right decisions puts him at an elite level,” said Brian Mueller, head coach of the 16U Penguins Elite team. “He is one of those players who can play with anyone and has the ability to make others better.”

Cooley joins Colby Saganiuk as another Pittsburgher to be named to the U.S. National Team Development Program. Saganiuk made the team and played for them this past year.