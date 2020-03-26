INDIANA COUNTY (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission says it is looking into a white-tailed deer poaching incident in Indiana County.
On Facebook, the commission says the incident happened in Pine Township near the Nolo and Laurel Run Roads intersection.
The piebald white-tailed deer was likely shot late last weekend, the commission says.
Call the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Southwest Region Office at 724-238-9523 or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001 with any information.
“Thank you in advance for your assistance and for helping to protect Pennsylvania wildlife,” the commission said on Facebook. “As a reminder, regardless of the conditions brought on by COVID-19, it remains ILLEGAL to shoot game or wildlife, and all state laws, seasons and bag limits remain in effect. State game wardens remain on duty and are responding to incidents.”
