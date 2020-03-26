PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority says a bus driver has tested positive for coronavirus.
The Port Authority confirmed Thursday the driver is the first employee with a positive test.
The bus driver is under medical supervision at a local hospital.
The employee was exposed outside of work, the authority says.
“Upon learning of the employee’s diagnosis, Port Authority followed all of the protocols recommended and advised by the Centers for Disease Control and the Allegheny County Health Department, including holding the employee out of work when they first reported they were self-quarantining due to potential exposure, disinfecting areas where they may have been, and closely monitoring their coworkers,” the Port Authority announced in a statement.
The Port Authority says it has been disinfecting vehicles and common work areas since March 14 during the coronavirus outbreak.
The Port Authority and its unions agreed that employees held out of work for coronavirus-related issues will still be paid.
