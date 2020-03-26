BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Says Statewide Cases Now Top 1,100
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, Downtown Service Center, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Port Authority


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Starting immediately, Port Authority’s Downtown Service Center will be operating on a reduced schedule.

The Downtown Service Center will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

All window transactions are now limited to the replacement of ConnectCards and fees for those transactions will be waived.

Port Authority also announced they are suspending the issuance of Senior ConnectCards and said they will resume that service once the COVID-19 outbreak is over.

Routes are operating on a reduced service schedule and riders can find the schedule on Port Authority’s website.

Comments