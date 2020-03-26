Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Starting immediately, Port Authority’s Downtown Service Center will be operating on a reduced schedule.
The Downtown Service Center will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.
All window transactions are now limited to the replacement of ConnectCards and fees for those transactions will be waived.
Port Authority also announced they are suspending the issuance of Senior ConnectCards and said they will resume that service once the COVID-19 outbreak is over.
Routes are operating on a reduced service schedule and riders can find the schedule on Port Authority’s website.
