PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The CEO of Texas Roadhouse is forgoing his salary for the rest of the year to pay frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Kent Taylor has agreed to forgo his base salary and bonus from March 18 through Jan. 7, 2021 to pay workers, according to MarketWatch.
The chain restaurant is open during the coronavirus pandemic for takeout.
There are four Texas Roadhouses in the Pittsburgh area.
Taylor also took to the restaurant’s website to pass a message along.
“The bottom line is these are challenging times, and we are all in this together. We will continue to do our best to adapt to your needs and help support every community we serve in a safe way. Thank you again for your loyalty to Texas Roadhouse,” Taylor wrote.
“We will never take your trust for granted and, remember, local communities across America will be stronger on the other side of this crisis.”
