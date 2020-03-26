



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Most of the day on Thursday will be dry. Rain showers are possible but not until late Thursday night, mainly after 10:00 p.m.

A mostly sunny morning will turn to partly cloudy in the afternoon with highs near 70 degrees.

However, the weekend is still looking wet and now the question is how much rain will we see?

When you add up tonight’s rain and what we expected to see on average Saturday into Sunday, you come away with some big totals, with everyone seeing around 2″ of rain.

It appears everyone will see an inch and a half of rain to two and a half inches of rain through Monday morning.

Areal flooding will be possible over the weekend and advisories and watches possibly being issued.

