



Magoo, Maggie & Lilly

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!_____________________________________________________________________________________

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Magoo was a small kitten when he found with his mom along a road last year. They had been hit by a car. She did not survive, but he did — but he is blind and will need a special home. Magoo is very vocal and does not like to be alone.

Because he was lonely, we put another kitten in with him to keep him company. He loves to play with Maggie and they snuggle when they are tired. We hope they will be adopted together as Magoo depends on her to feel secure and help him navigate.

They need a very special home.

If you feel you can give Magoo and his seeing-eye kitten Maggie a good home, please contact the shelter to meet them.

To find out more about how to adopt Magoo and Maggie, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Lilly is a 1 -1/2-year-old hound mix. She came to us with a litter of puppies.

Lilly loves attention. She likes to be outside in nice weather and going for walks.

Lilly lived with her sister and gets along with kids and other dogs. She can be shy at first with new people. Lilly is spayed and vaccinated.

To find out more about how to adopt Lilly, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24