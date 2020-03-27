Comments
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – The Ross Township Police are investigating a burglary and attempted burglary after a pizza place and beer distributor were broken into around the same time last night.
On Facebook, Ross Township Police say a white male suspect broke into Mandy’s Pizza in West View Thursday night. Around the same time, they say someone also tried to break into Northern Beer Traders in Ross Township.
Surveillance footage shows a man wearing a black hat, black long-sleeved shirt and black shorts carrying what appears to be a cash register.
Police did not say if the burglary and attempted burglary are related.
Anyone with information is asked to call Ross Township Police at 412-931-9070.
