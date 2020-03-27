BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Ups State Total To 2,218
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins are giving back thanks to the money raised from their St. Patrick’s Day jersey auction.

The annual auction this year raised $20,000.

Penguins Foundation Executive Director Jim Britt said: “We want to thank our fans for once again coming through to assist residents of our community who are in need at this difficult time.”

From that money, the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation will donate $5,000 each to four local groups working to help people impacted by Coronavirus.

Those groups include:

• Pittsburgh Community Food Bank
• Western PA Diaper Bank
• Rainbow Kitchen
• Salvation Army carry-out meal program

The donation to the Salvation Army is expected to help give out 1,700 meals in one week.

