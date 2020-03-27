PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins are giving back thanks to the money raised from their St. Patrick’s Day jersey auction.
The annual auction this year raised $20,000.
Penguins Foundation Executive Director Jim Britt said: “We want to thank our fans for once again coming through to assist residents of our community who are in need at this difficult time.”
Thanks to your help, @pensfoundation can donate $5,000 each to organizations working on behalf of those impacted by COVID-19.
Donations are being made to: @PghFoodBank, Rainbow Kitchen, Salvation Army carry-out meal program, and @wpa_diaperbank.
Details: https://t.co/ml0YnnTHMb pic.twitter.com/gA5Y8BFYTd
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 27, 2020
From that money, the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation will donate $5,000 each to four local groups working to help people impacted by Coronavirus.
Those groups include:
• Pittsburgh Community Food Bank
• Western PA Diaper Bank
• Rainbow Kitchen
• Salvation Army carry-out meal program
The donation to the Salvation Army is expected to help give out 1,700 meals in one week.
