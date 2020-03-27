Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Beginning on Friday, March 27, families can pick up a copy of Pittsburgh Public Schools’ Home Technology Survey at the 30 grab and go lunch locations.
The survey was created by the district to understand the home technology needs of students and families in the district if the school closure extends past April 14 and at-home learning is required.
It will assess the needs of hardware and internet needs.
Students and families can return the survey to any of the grab and go lunch locations on Monday, March 30 and Tuesday, March 31.
It is also available online by following this link.
The survey will close on April 1.
You must log in to post a comment.