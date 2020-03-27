BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, State Health Dept. Says Statewide Total Now Tops More Than 1,600
By Mary Ours
Filed Under:Local Weather, Mary Ours, Pittsburgh Weather, weather


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – While the Friday morning rain will ease up and most of the day will be dry, the rain will resume late Friday night.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

Friday will be dry and highs will be in the low-to-mid-60s with clouds.

The rain starting late Friday will come around 10:00 p.m. and last through Sunday which means flooding is possible but no advisories or warnings are in place at this time.

Saturday there is a marginal risk of severe weather, with an isolated storm to severe storm possible but if so, it will be short-lived.

The rain will ease up by the second half of the day on Sunday.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

