PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – While the Friday morning rain will ease up and most of the day will be dry, the rain will resume late Friday night.
Friday will be dry and highs will be in the low-to-mid-60s with clouds.
The rain starting late Friday will come around 10:00 p.m. and last through Sunday which means flooding is possible but no advisories or warnings are in place at this time.
Saturday there is a marginal risk of severe weather, with an isolated storm to severe storm possible but if so, it will be short-lived.
The rain will ease up by the second half of the day on Sunday.
