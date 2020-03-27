Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The University of Pittsburgh is moving all summer courses online due to coronavirus.
In a letter, Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor Ann E. Cudd announced the decision to deliver summer classes remotely, except for clinical or field experiences that may become possible later in the summer.
“While we would certainly have liked to return to in-person classes, it is not safe or feasible given the circumstances and time frames we face,” the letter read. “We will have more details to share about summer very soon.”
Pitt is currently holding all classes remotely for the rest of the spring semester.
