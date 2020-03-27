PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Members of the Beallsville Centerville Richeyville Lions Club delivered 20 pizzas to the medical, maintenance, security and janitorial workers at the the Centerville Clinic in Fredricktown, Washington County, on Friday.

The clinic has tested 750 patients for COVID-19. Only one tested positive.

Staff at the clinic stood by, waiting outside for the pizzas to arrive. They said they are grateful for the kind gesture.

The club members got the pizzas from Paci’s Dining Room Lounge in nearby Brownsville. The employees at the restaurant gave up their morning to make all the pizzas, but they said they don’t mind one bit.

As for members of the Lions Club, they said it’s their mission to serve the community, and that’s what they did today.

“We are going to go in, deliver their pizzas, and hopefully make their day a little brighter, because they make our day a lot brighter knowing they’re on the front lines taking care of this,” said Secretary of the Beallsville Centerville Richeyville Lions Club Kelly Gurney.

“I wanna help our community as much as I can. Everybody has been so helpful, we’ve had such help and support and want to give back,” said Diana Fisher, the owner of Paci’s Dining Room Lounge.

The Lions Club received $200 in donations for the pizzas, then spent $200 of their own money to make this happen. Paci’s owner said a company in Bridgeville donated the pizza shells.

On Wednesday, the Lions Club delivered $240 worth of pizzas to Washington Health Center.

As far as what’s next, they don’t have anything planned, but they say they’ll likely be doing something again soon.