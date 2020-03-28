Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The coronavirus outbreak has several first responders working longer shifts and more hours across the state.
That includes here in Pittsburgh.
On Saturday, Allegheny County Camp Cadet showed its appreciation for EMS workers by ordering food from Walter’s Southern Kitchen in Lawrenceville and delivering it to 14 stations in Pittsburgh.
To follow Governor Wolf’s orders two board members picked up the food and provided the medics with pulled chicken, pulled pork, brisket, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, and salad.
