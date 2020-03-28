PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says there are 219 active cases of COVID-19.
This is up from 158 cases and 25 hospitalizations yesterday. In total, 31 people have been hospitalized and two have died.
The number of cases is split evenly amongst male and female patients, with 110 female patients and 109 male patients. Patients between the ages of 25 and 49 make up the majority of confirmed cases at 46 percent. The group with the second largest amount of cases is within the 50-64 age bracket, making up 26 percent of cases.
“The department is still tracing the contacts of people who have tested positive and is recommending self-quarantine when needed,” the health department said in its release. “We strongly urge all people in Allegheny County to stay at home to slow the spread of the virus in our community.”
