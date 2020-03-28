BETHEL PARK (KDKA) – The Bethel Park Emergency Food Drive has now expanded to include support for military members and their families.

The food drive has added Operation Troop Appreciation as a recipient along with South Hills Interfaith Movement and Bethel-St. Clair Meals on Wheels.

The food drive is asking the community for donations at the front entrance of the Bethel Park Community Center on Park Avenue from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on weekdays.

“So far, our drive has exceeded our expectations and has helped SHIM and Meal on Wheels replenish their pantries,” said Bethel Park Manager Laurence Christian. “We included Operation Troop Appreciation after I spoke with Sherry Einhaus who had a call from a veteran who was eating dog food; when we heard that, we immediately added them to our food drive. This will help OTA stock up their pantries and get food and other supplies out to our local veterans.”

They are asking for donations of food, cleaning supplies, and money.

Operation Troop Appreciation is using the donations to put together care boxes for military, veterans, and first responders.