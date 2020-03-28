Comments
MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) — The Community College of Beaver County donated more than $4,300 worth of medical supplies to the Heritage Valley Health System (HVHS) and Medic Rescue.
A spokesperson for the college said that they collected all available medical supplies from its nursing and STEM programs. The supplies included goggles, face masks, surgical masks, lab coats, and other urgent supplies.
Students at the college will not be using the supplies as they are taking all online classes.
“As a community college, we truly are engrained within our community, and we will continue to identify ways that we can be a part of a solution,” said Dr. Roger Davis, President, CCBC.
You must log in to post a comment.